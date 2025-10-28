WWE Hall Of Famer Mike Rotunda, Father Of Bray Wyatt, Reportedly In Hospice Care

It has been barely two years since the wrestling world was shocked by the loss of Windham Rotunda, aka WWE's Bray Wyatt, who suddenly passed away at only 37 years old. The impact of Wyatt's death is still felt several years later, both from an onscreen perspective as the stable, the Wyatt Sicks, continues to honor Wyatt's legacy, and out of the ring as well, as fans, family, and friends continue to cope with Wyatt's loss. And unfortunately for the Rotunda Family, there is more hardship likely on the way.

Taking to X on Tuesday morning, former WWE wrestler Leilani Kai posted a photo of herself hugging Wyatt's father, WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda, from earlier this year. Kai then revealed that Rotunda had been placed in hospice care, though she provided no further details on the matter. Kai said she would treasure the photo she and Rotunda took forever, and asked wrestling fans to keep Rotunda and his family in their prayers.

"We love you Mike," Kai said to close her post.

It breaks my heart to share that my friend Mike Rotunda has been placed under hospice care. 💔 This photo was from earlier this year — a moment I'll treasure. Please keep Mike and the Rotunda family in your prayers. We love you, Mike. ❤️ #WrestlingFamily pic.twitter.com/XsgOaVtE0J — Leilani Kai (@realLeilaniKai) October 28, 2025

Kai appears to be the second person to reveal Rotunda was in hospice, after Rotunda's brother-in-law, Barry Windham, talked about Rotunda's health in an interview with Bill Apter hours earlier. Like Kai, Windham didn't go into further details on what led to Rotunda entering hospice care, other than to call the events a tragedy in the wake of Wyatt's death.

A 26 year veteran, Rotunda is best known for his success as a tag wrestler, first as a member of the US Express with Windham, again with "Dr. Death" Steve Williams as a member of The Varsity Club, then later with Ted DiBiase in Money Inc. as Irwin R. Schyster, aka I.R.S. Though a minor member, Rotunda was also a member of the legendary nWo stable, joining the group in 1996. Alongside Windham, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2024.