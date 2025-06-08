Details About Bray Wyatt That Came Out After He Died

On August 24, 2023, the wrestling world was brought to a standstill when news broke that Windham Rotunda, better known by many as former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt, had passed away at the age of 36. Wrestlers passing away far before their time has sadly been nothing out of the ordinary over the years, but Wyatt's death was one where most fans can vividly remember where they were and what they were doing when they heard the news as it was so shocking.

In the near two years since his death, Wyatt's legacy has lived on in a variety of forms. In WWE, his brother Bo Dallas has fully transformed into the Uncle Howdy character and is now leading the Wyatt Sicks stable, which includes Wyatt's former stablemate Erick Rowan, and are rumored to be working with someone Wyatt worked very close to, Alexa Bliss, in the near future. In the wider wrestling world, Wyatt's creative influence has been felt in companies like AEW and TNA, and despite some fans being disillusioned with his style of storytelling during his career, Wyatt has since gone down as someone who had a mind that was way ahead of its time when it comes to the wrestling business.

What's more, those who knew Wyatt have talked about him on a regular basis in various interviews and podcasts, keeping his name and legacy alive in the process, and many of those stars have ended up revealing new pieces of information that might never have been shared had Wyatt not died. That's what we're here to talk about here today. From never before heard backstage stories, to tales of how warm, generous, and kind he was, here are some of the details that have come to light about Bray Wyatt since his death in 2023.