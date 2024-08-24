WWE's LA Knight Looks Back On Pitch Black Match With Bray Wyatt

The life of a professional wrestler is paved with good and bad matches. In LA Knight's case, no matter what match he's in, he knows how to keep it entertaining, and also how to get the crowd behind him. Unfortunately, he ran across a not-so-great contest at last year's Royal Rumble against Bray Wyatt, in a first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match, where, you guessed it, no lights were on. All Wyatt and Knight could rely on were glow-in-the-dark accessories to get them through. For Wyatt, it was his last televised match and victory before his untimely passing last August. Although there is emotion to the contest now, back when it happened, it wasn't the greatest moment in Knight's career, which he addressed on "UpUpDownDown."

Advertisement

"Well, look, you can't see half of anything," Knight recounted during a Fanatics Fest NYC appearance this past weekend. "Yes, some things were glowing in there, which gives you, I guess, a little bit of a head's up, if you will, a little bit of a visual. But for the most part ... things were coming at you from nowhere. So, very difficult. Obviously, not a great match for me; not a great night for me, but onward and upward."

Certainly, Knight's career has gone onward and upward since the Pitch Black match. Earlier this month at SummerSlam, Knight dethroned controversial social media influencer Logan Paul to become the new WWE United States Champion, the first title he's held in the company. Following a number one contenders match on "WWE SmackDown" between Santos Escobar and Andrade earlier this month, Knight will have his first title defense against Escobar this Friday.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "UpUpDownDown" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.