Escobar Wins Title Shot, Tag Team Advances To No.1 Contenders Match On WWE SmackDown

"WWE SmackDown" was a night for getting title shots — or at least getting closer to them. After Cody Rhodes offered Kevin Owens a title shot in the opening segment, Santos Escobar earned a United States Championship match against LA Knight, while the Street Profits and DIY won their way into a No. 1 contender's match for the WWE Tag Team Championship held by The Bloodline.

Escobar took on Andrade in a match to name the US title contender, getting into it with new US Champion LA Knight beforehand. The men were evenly matched, but a distraction from Carmelo Hayes allowed Santos to roll up his opponent for the win. Meanwhile, the Street Profits defeated A-Town Down Under to advance in a mini-tournament for the right to challenge for the tag titles; Pretty Deadly fell to DIY, the former champions who just lost their belts to Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu last week. As of this writing it's unknown when any of these matches will take place.