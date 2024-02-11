LA Knight On Why It Feels 'Weird' To Be Bray Wyatt's Last WWE Match

Following his return to WWE in October 2022, Bray Wyatt began a program with LA Knight that later culminated in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at the 2023 Royal Rumble event. Unfortunately, that would be Wyatt's last televised performance, as he unexpectedly died later that August. During a recent interview with "In The Kliq" podcast, LA Knight recently looked back on his feud with Wyatt, describing it as a "weird" experience in retrospect.

"I don't really think about it too too much just because it's a weird thing to consider and celebrate I guess, in a weird way. I wish I wasn't his last match, so I think that's really more the way I think about it," Knight said.

Despite having a somber cloud now surrounding this storyline, Knight remains forever thankful for the opportunity to work with Wyatt, citing their Pitch Black match as one of the markers that helped boost his name in WWE.

"At the same time, that was an experience for me where that was an opportunity, and I don't know that it was looked at as an opportunity in a lot of ways. I think it was just thought of as here's a guy who can handle himself in this situation and help to put the spotlight on Bray and bring him back, as I did. But at the same time, man did I shine a light on myself as much as I could. If they gave me 30 seconds, if they gave me two minutes, no matter how much time I had on that TV screen, my God was I gonna make a splash. My God, was I gonna make a loud noise and that's exactly what I did. So in that sense, I'm very grateful for that."

After facing off at the 2023 Royal Rumble event, Knight and Wyatt extended their feud to WWE live events and dark matches, with their last meeting taking form in a Lights Out Street Fight at a live event in Rockford, Illinois on February 26, 2023.

