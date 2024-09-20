Matt Hardy Discusses Brother Jeff's Homage To Late WWE Star Bray Wyatt

Taking inspiration from the likes of "The Icon" Sting and the Ultimate Warrior, Jeff Hardy is widely known for his colorful and oftentimes abstract face paint. During this week's broadcast of "TNA Impact," many wrestling fans pointed out the similarities between Jeff's new face paint design and the signature mask worn during Bray Wyatt's run as The Fiend in WWE. Matt Hardy later confirmed the late WWE star as the inspiration behind his brother's latest face paint display on his podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy."

Advertisement

"Yes, it was 100% inspired from The Fiend mask," Matt said. "Jeff looked and said 'Hey, do you think this would be cool if I did it kind of as a tribute?' I said 'Yeah, man, it'd be awesome and I think it'd be very cool for your face paint.' He's done some stuff that was very skeleton-like as we approach Halloween season and whatnot. He said 'I want to try and pull this off.' It was identical to the image that he used to do his face paint. He paints it all himself as you know. It was absolutely identical. It was unbelievably great. It was so cool."

From late 2017 until July 2018, Matt and Wyatt were involved in WWE programs as both opponents and tag team partners. As a duo, known as The Deleters of Worlds, Wyatt and Matt boasted one reign as WWE Raw Tag Team Champions. The same cannot be said for Jeff Hardy, however, as he was sidelined with an injury and then returned to a United States Championship win.

Advertisement

"Jeff really does wish he would have got a chance to interact [with Bray]," Matt said. "He really would have loved to have done 'Broken' Matt, Bray Wyatt-Fiend, and [his alter ego] Willow."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.