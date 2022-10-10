Bray Wyatt Reportedly Fielded Offers From AEW And Others

To the surprise of almost nobody and the delight of the WWE universe, the white rabbit has finally been pulled out of the hat with the return of Bray Wyatt. But after 15 months in limbo, Wyatt's whereabouts and dealings have largely been something of a mystery.

Wyatt last appeared on WWE TV in April 2021 and was released from the company three months later – reportedly, his relationship with Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon became strained over creative disagreements, although the official reason for his dismissal was attributed to budget cuts. The loss of Wyatt caught many by surprise, considering his popularity, marketability, and WWE merchandise sales.

According to Sports Illustrated, Wyatt's exit from WWE sparked interest from rival organizations AEW, Impact, and AAA in Mexico. Obviously, no deals were made with any of those promotions as Wyatt is definitively back in the WWE fold. It is fun to think about how Wyatt would have fit into the current AEW landscape considering multiple big names are currently off TV following a backstage altercation at All Out. Wyatt's presence would certainly have helped AEW fill that void at the moment.

With McMahon gone from WWE and his son-in-law Paul "Triple H" Levesque at the creative steering wheel as Chief Content Officer, Wyatt's star has begun to shine anew. Last month, Levesque praised Wyatt in an interview as being one of the most "crazy creative people I've ever been around," adding how "I loved working with him."

Roughly two weeks after Levesque spoke highly of Wyatt, WWE began dropping White Rabbit clues at its live events and on telecasts, creating a viral drumbeat culminating in Wyatt's re-emergence on Saturday night.