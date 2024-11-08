WWE's Bo Dallas Opens Up About Working With Late Brother Bray Wyatt

Bo Dallas's current Uncle Howdy character is as much a tribute to his late brother Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, as it is a continuation of the character he developed to initially stand beside Wyatt.

In a new interview with "SHAK Wrestling," Dallas looked back on the brief time the two of them got to work together before Bray's tragic death in 2023.

"Right before his passing we got the first chance to work together," Dallas said. "So we were getting excited like little kids. Just calling each other at three in the morning."

Dallas said they were bursting with ideas when they were finally given the green light to work together. Soon the new take on Wyatt's Fiend persona took shape, as well as the character that would become Uncle Howdy.

"I thought I lost that chance when he passed," Dallas admitted. "With everything that we're doing and have done. He's a piece of everything we're doing."

Wyatt passed in 2023 before many of the ideas could be implemented. The two have been added to "WWE 2K24" as a DLC pack, which has many of the costume and entrance ideas manifested in the brothers' digital avatars. Dallas said it was an emotional experience to see the ideas finally play out, albeit in the digital realm.

"It means everything to me and I know it means everything to [Bray] and I know he's up there and watching and loving this," Dallas said.