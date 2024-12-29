WWE's Bo Dallas Reflects On 'Emotional' Promos About Late Brother, Bray Wyatt

Bo Dallas is continuing his brother's legacy with his beloved storylines in WWE, leading the Wyatt Sicks as Uncle Howdy, a storyline they planned for together before Bray Wyatt's untimely passing.

It hasn't been easy for Dallas, as he explained on "Dead Meat Presents" regarding filming promos speaking about his late brother while he was still healing. The WWE star filmed a segment speaking as himself to his Uncle Howdy character early into the morning one day, but he knew he had to get through it because he had spent all day preparing himself mentally.

"It was a lot of hard-hitting questions and stuff I hadn't really answered or really confronted in my real life up until that point," Dallas explained. "It was very emotional and I felt it, and I was like, 'We got to do it tonight. I'm feeling it tonight and it needs to be done.' It was cathartic as well. It helped."

As for the dramatic Wyatt Sicks debut at the end of "WWE Raw" in June, Dallas said he knew he had to do it for his brother, as well as himself. He said at that point, he was still working through personal things, which he continues to do. He explained that even with 15 years of wrestling experience, he didn't know how he was going to handle it.

"I was standing in the hallway and the light starts coming on and you hear just the one note," he explained. "I swear to you, I felt my brother was with me. I went from being like, 'Can I do this?' to more confident, knowing that I was doing what I was supposed to be doing, [more than] any other time in my life."

