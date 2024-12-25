Bo Dallas Details Storyline Plans He And Bray Wyatt Had With WWE Raw Star

Bo Dallas and his Wyatt Sicks faction are currently embroiled in a feud with Karrion Kross and the Final Testament on "WWE Raw." However, Dallas and Kross hoped to work together much sooner, and their ideal program would have involved the late Windham Rotunda, otherwise known as Bray Wyatt.

Speaking on the "Dead Meat Presents" podcast, Dallas revealed the initial plans for him and Wyatt to work with Kross. Unfortunately, the sudden passing of Wyatt meant that they never got to work together on WWE television, but Dallas is still grateful that he still gets to do something with the Final Testament leader.

"With Kross, me and Windham, when we first started doing this, when it was Bray and Howdy, before anything happened, going to TVs, we had a lot of conversations with Kross and had plans with Kross, a lot of stuff going into the future before all that happened," Dallas noted. "So to get the second chance to work with him, and he has a mind a lot like ours and loves a lot of the stuff that we love, so it's awesome. Every day at work is just a great day."

The feud between the Wyatt Sicks and Final Testament led to Dallas taking his first loss under the "Uncle Howdy" alias since he returned to WWE. Kross also scored the pin, though it took interference from Paul Ellering to get one over on Dallas' spooky alter ego. However, it remains to be seen who will have the last laugh when it's all said and done.