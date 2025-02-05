LA Knight Reflects On Being Bray Wyatt's Last Opponent

Bray Wyatt will undoubtedly go down as one of the most creative minds to ever grace the wrestling business, and after returning to WWE at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event in 2022, he entered into a feud with LA Knight that would ultimately be his last as he passed away in August 2023. Knight was a recent guest on "Casual Conversations with The Classic," where he was asked about being Wyatt's final opponent, and it's safe to say he holds that accolade close to his heart.

"He was just a good ass dude," Knight said. "I mean just coming in straight from the start, kind of allowing me the freedom to just kind of do what I needed to do to be me, while he's doing what he needed to do to be him. I don't know if he wanted me to talk about puppets and whatever else and spooky whatever, but I'm in there just saying whatever comes to mind."

Wyatt's last televised bout was the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match against Knight at the 2023 Royal Rumble, one that fans, and Knight himself, weren't too thrilled about. "A lot of people maybe weren't super happy with the match, honestly I wasn't. I think the presentation of it was cool, I think the execution of it was a little "ehh," but some of that was a matter of us not having a whole lot of time, just because of how tight the show was." The two men would get the chance to rectify what happened at the Royal Rumble by facing each other in a number of dark matches, and at live events, with those bouts being praised a lot more than their initial meeting.

