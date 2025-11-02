Bully Ray Calls This AEW Star A 'Chameleon,' One Of The Best In The Company

AEW is full of unique talent, from those with incredible in-ring ability to others who embody the "sports entertainment" side of professional wrestling. One of those talents who are working hard to get better in the ring, but who is also one of the most entertaining people on the roster already, from her singing ability to her ventrioloquism, is Harley Cameron. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently touted Cameron's abilites on an episode of "Busted Open Radio," following her segment involving puppet Mercedes Mone and the real TBS Champion.

"Harley is a chameleon and can work with anybody and Harley can do just about anything," he said. "I think Harley Cameron is the most entertaining person in AEW."

He compared her to another unique star in Danhausen, though he hasn't been seen in AEW since December 2023. Bully Ray said that he doesn't think Danhausen has been on television since he doesn't deliver five star matches. But for Cameron, he said, it's different.

"[Cameron] represents the female side of things," he said. "Gotta give your females time, and one of the biggest... criticisms that Tony [Khan] has had for a long time is his treatment of the women's division, and giving the women's division equal time."

Bully Ray asked Cameron why she wanted to wrestle so much when she's the perfect sports entertainer. He said Cameron explained that AEW President Tony Khan is a fan of professional wrestling, and she knew if she wanted her boss to push her, she needed to learn how to become a better wrestler.

"Harley works very, very hard on capturing the eyes and ears of Tony Khan and that's why I believe she gets as much time as she does," Bully Ray said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.