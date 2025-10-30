FTR Heading To AEW Full Gear Following Fright Night Four Way

FTR defeated JetSpeed, the Young Bucks, and Jurassic Express in a four-way tag match during "AEW Dynamite," securing a shot at the World Tag Team Championship held by Brodido at AEW Full Gear.

FTR and JetSpeed got things started with Mike Bailey and Dax Harwood in the ring, but before long Jack Perry tagged into the match via Harwood. However, the structure fell apart shortly after with all four teams in the ring fighting, and FTR and the Young Bucks then working together to isolate Kevin Knight in the ring – Harwood had remained the legal man opposite Knight, who was forced to tag Perry back into things.

The Bucks and FTR worked together to take out Perry and Luchasaurus, but then Cash Wheeler attacked Matt Jackson for FTR to turn on the Bucks, and the proceeding skirmish leaving all four teams on the ground. Knight came close to winning the match with a near-fall pin attempt on Luchasaurus, with Bailey clearing the rest of the field on the outside, and then had to make his own near-fall after kicking out of the BTE Trigger. But he was ultimately on the losing end of things after taking a Shatter Machine for FTR to get the pinfall win.

FTR will now face the Tag Team Champions for the first time in a traditional two-on-two match since their 30-minute time limit draw in August, with FTR having been the ones pinned at Forbidden Door for Brodido to capture the titles at Forbidden Door.