Brodido To Defend AEW World Tag Titles At Full Gear Against Dynamite Four-Way Winners

AEW World Tag Team Champions Brodido have quickly become one of the most popular duos in All Elite Wrestling after forming over the summer, and after defeating Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita at AEW WrestleDream 2025, their next opponents will be decided this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite."

At the conclusion of the October 25 episode of "AEW Collision," it was announced that a "Fright Night Fight" would be taking place on the Fright Night edition of "Dynamite." Four teams would be pitted against each other with the winners moving on to face Brody King and Bandido for the titles at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view on November 22. Those four teams will be FTR, Jetspeed, The Young Bucks, and the Jurassic Express, who were all involved in the main event of this week's "Collision" episode as the Jurassic Express and Jetspeed defeated The Young Bucks and FTR in a $400,000 All-Star tag team match.

All eight men have a lot of history with each other, especially recently. FTR and Jetspeed faced off at WrestleDream on the "Tailgate Brawl" portion of the show, but they were unable to settle their score before the end of the "Tailgate Brawl," leading to the second half of their match bleeding over on to the pay-per-view broadcast, with FTR picking up the win. Matt and Nick Jackson then attempted to win $500,000 in their match with "Jungle" Jack Perry and Luchasaurus to aid their current financial woes, but the Jurassic Express got the better of them and have won $900,000 in the past week just from wrestling The Young Bucks.

The history between The Young Bucks and FTR is also well documented as they are the two most dominant tag teams in AEW history, and have clashed multiple times over the past five years. However, with two extra teams in the mix this Wednesday, it's anyone's guess as to who will challenge Brodido at Full Gear.