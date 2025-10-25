AEW Collision Results 10/25 - Young Bucks & FTR Vs. Jurassic Express & JetSpeed

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on October 25, 2025, coming to you from Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas!

On "Dynamite", after The Conglomeration picked up a victory over the Death Riders, PAC attacked Mark Briscoe. Tomohiro Ishii made the save when he brawled with PAC, leading to their first ever singles match tonight.

Backstage on Wednesday, Thekla interrupted Mina Shirakawa's interview. The former interim-ROH Women's TV champion challenged her to a match tonight. The two have history from their STARDOM days and both competed last night in CMLL.

Ace Austin debuted in August and has since aligned with the Bang Bang Gang. In his second match with the company, he'll take on Bryan Keith. Keith and Big Bill have been feuding with Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn since they returned at ALL IN.

One week ago at WrestleDream, Jurassic Express defeated the Young Bucks in a $500K match. The Bucks are still broke and begged for another money match. Tony Khan put up $400K for the Bucks to face Jurassic Express and JetSpeed. They'll be teaming up with FTR.

After Eddie Kingston and HOOK declared they were a tag team, HOOK will be in singles action tonight. For the last couple of weeks, MxM TV has lost their Casting Calls. Tonight, they look to finally pick up a win.

We'll hear from AEW Men's World Champion Hangman Adam Page.