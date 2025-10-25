AEW Collision Results 10/25 - Young Bucks & FTR Vs. Jurassic Express & JetSpeed
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on October 25, 2025, coming to you from Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas!
On "Dynamite", after The Conglomeration picked up a victory over the Death Riders, PAC attacked Mark Briscoe. Tomohiro Ishii made the save when he brawled with PAC, leading to their first ever singles match tonight.
Backstage on Wednesday, Thekla interrupted Mina Shirakawa's interview. The former interim-ROH Women's TV champion challenged her to a match tonight. The two have history from their STARDOM days and both competed last night in CMLL.
Ace Austin debuted in August and has since aligned with the Bang Bang Gang. In his second match with the company, he'll take on Bryan Keith. Keith and Big Bill have been feuding with Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn since they returned at ALL IN.
One week ago at WrestleDream, Jurassic Express defeated the Young Bucks in a $500K match. The Bucks are still broke and begged for another money match. Tony Khan put up $400K for the Bucks to face Jurassic Express and JetSpeed. They'll be teaming up with FTR.
After Eddie Kingston and HOOK declared they were a tag team, HOOK will be in singles action tonight. For the last couple of weeks, MxM TV has lost their Casting Calls. Tonight, they look to finally pick up a win.
We'll hear from AEW Men's World Champion Hangman Adam Page.
We hear from Hangman Page
Hangman Page comes to the ring. "You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become a villain." He said The Opps fought the Death Riders for the year and they cleared the path for him to defeat Mox. Page owed him and gave him a shot at the Men's World Championship. He thinks Joe was embarrassed that he couldn't beat Page and in his anger, The Opps stabbed him in the back. Page said they've become the very thing they've fought against for so long and they should've known better than to jump him and they should've known better than to make an enemy out of him. Page said Joe isn't hunting him, he's hunting Joe. He will find Joe when he means to. "When I find you, I will ruin your entire life."
PAC vs. ISHII
PAC made his way to the ring, accompanied by Marina, Wheeler Yuta, and Daniel Garcia. ISHII follows.
PAC backed him up to the rope and chopped him. He forearmed twice and put him in a side headlock. He can't take him down with a shoulder tackle and they exchange forearms. PAC ducks an enzuiguri. They lock up again and PAC backs ISHII into the corner before putting him in a side headlock. PAC still can't take him down with a shoulder tackle. PAC told ISHII to run the ropes and he did before knocking PAC down with a shoulder tackle. He followed with a suplex. PAC rolled to the apron and they battled on the outside. Garcia approached ISHII and PAC attacked him from behind. Garcia pummels ISHII with strikes while the ref is distracted. Back in the ring, PAC stomped him. PAC puts ISHII in a headlock, but ISHII gets to his feet and they exchange forearms again. PAC hits him with a big boot and an uppercut. He connected with a shotgun dropkick.
After the break, PAC is still in control. ISHII chopped PAC repeatedly and took him down with a shoulder tackle. ISHII put him on the turnbuckle before joining him for a vertical suplex and suplexing him to the mat. They exchange forearms and kicks. ISHII headbutted PAC before powerbombing him. PAC lifted ISHII for a suplex, but ISHII elbowed out. PAC followed with a big boot, but ISHII forearmed him against the ropes. ISHII followed with a suplex. PAC responded with one of his own. ISHII turned him inside out with a lariat. The impact took ISHII down too.
Back on their feet, PAC hits ISHII with multiple forearms before ISHII gets one in. Marina grabbed ISHII's leg before spitting on him. PAC hit him in the back with a big boot. He followed with a tombstone piledriver and a suplex, but ISHII kicks out. ISHII took PAC out with a lariat. PAC responded with a brainbuster. PAC sent him to the outside. Yuta hit him with a Busiaku Knee while Marina distracted the ref. Yuta put him back in the ring. PAC took him down with a running lariat for the win.
Winner: PAC
Thekla vs. Mina Shirakawa
Thekla comes to the ring first. Shirakawa follows.
Shirakawa can't get Thekla out of the ring, so she dances and mocks her. Mina with an enzuiguri. Thekla sent her to the corner, but Mina ducks and kicks her before taking her down with a dropkick. Mina puts her in a bow and arrow and then stomps on her hands. Mina picks her up and drops her on her knee. Thekla blocks a Figure Four before taking her down. Thekla grabbed her by the hair and tossed her into the corner. Thekla stomped her a few times before twisting her hair and tossing her into the opposite corner. Thekla tosses her to the mat. She kicks Mina in the head as she's laid across the middle rope. Thekla mocks her dancing before Mina faceplanted her. She drove her knee into the mat. Sisters of Sin are watching from the ramp before they make their way to the ring. Thekla hit Mina in the back while she was distracted.
After the break, Thekla remained in control. Julia and Skye pulled on Mina's neck over the rope while Thekla distracted the ref. Mina and Thekla exchanged blows. Mina with two slingblades and a dropkick. Mina did a tornillo into the ring, landing on Thekla. Mina continued to work her leg. Mina with a running lariat. Thekla rolled her over and laid in blows. Mina with a backfist that sent Thekla to the mat. Mina went up top, but Thekla hit her and joined her. They battle on the turnbuckle. Thekla falls into the Tree of Woe, but pulls herself up, surprising Mina. She suplexed Mina off the turnbuckle. Mina took her out with a running knee and hit an enzuiguri and a back fist. Mina went up top and hit another slingblade. Thekla blocked a Glamorous Driver. Mina knocked Skye off the apron before knocking a charging Julia off the apron. Thekla speared Mina and put her in the Death Trap for the win.
Winner: Thekla
MxM TV Casting Call
MxM TV came to the ring and shamed the crowd and Arkady Aura. CMLL luchadora Olympia answered the call. Olympia immediately took down Taya and stomped her shoulders in the corner. Olympia hit her with double knees. Taya chopped her and Olympia forearmed her repeatedly. Olympia Irish Whipped her into the opposite corner. Taya hit her with a boot. Olympia sent her into the arms of MxM and Johnny before landing a crossbody and taking everyone out, except Taya, who rolled under the apron.
Back in the ring, Olympia put her on her shoulders and did multiple squats before planting for the win.
Winner: Olympia