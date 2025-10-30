AEW Fright Night Four-Way Finds Familiar Full Gear Foe For Hangman Page

Samoa Joe defeated Hook, Ricochet, and Bobby Lashley in the main event of "AEW Dynamite" to earn his place opposite "Hangman" Adam Page for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear.

Lashley went after Ricochet as the bell rung, with Ricochet fleeing the ring and Joe attacking Lashley; Hook attacked Joe, who then turned around and told him to relax before turning back to Lashley, but then Hook continued and Joe swiftly reciprocated the striking exchange. Hook would do the same thing after working with Lashley to take out Ricochet later on, turning on Lashley who also told him very loudly to calm down. Hook didn't, and after a brief exchange with Lashley later found himself back in the ring reaping the rewards of that courtesy of Joe.

Lashley finally got his hands on Ricochet again inside of the ring and looked to have the match under wraps, but Hook broke his cover and sent him outside of the ring to yet again set the stage for an exchange with Joe. Ricochet then took out Hook from the top ropes, following up with outside dives to Lashley and Joe and setting up for the Shooting Star Press on Hook, but only for a near-fall.

Joe went for the Muscle Buster to Hook, receiving a Lashley spear as he did so, with Ricochet once again breaking up the subsequent cover. Ricochet ultimately cost Lashley the match with a chair shot to the back, doing no damage physically but drawing Lashley into chasing him as Joe cinched in the Coquina Clutch to Hook in the ring. Hook tapped out as Lashley attempted to return to the ring and make the save, handing Joe the victory and securing his opportunity at Full Gear; a rematch after losing to Page at WrestleDream.

After the match, Joe signed the contract for the bout, expecting Page to be one of the costumed extras – specifically the 'Stay Puft' Marshmallow Man – only to find that the champion was actually dressed as Tony Schiavone in a last-minute exhange, closing the show with Page standing tall over his challenger and the Opps.