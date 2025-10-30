Booker T Comments On Recent Death Of Former WWE Star Robert Horne, Aka Sir Mo

Earlier this month, former WWE star Robert Horne, also known as Sir Mo, sadly passed away at the age of 58. After suffering from kidney issues for several years and recently dealing with pneumonia as well as a blood infection, Horne's health began to decline just months ahead of his death. Horne was most famous for being one half of the tag team Men On A Mission alongside Mabel, and during a recent edition of his podcast "Hall Of Fame," Booker T paid his respects to Sir Mo and spoke highly of his contributions to the wrestling industry.

"God bless Mo from Men On A Mission. Mo and Mable. Those guys definitely made their mark on this business, definitely broke a lot of grounds in this business ... big ups and prayers ups to Mo and his family," Booker said. "I never crossed paths with him, but I've never heard a bad thing about him. I never heard one bad word about him and that right there, that tells me a whole lot about a person in this business because when you been a part of this business and people have nothing but good things to say about you, that means everything. That says a whole lot."

After becoming WWE Tag Team Champions in 1994 for just two days, Mabel would start to climb the ranks as one of the company's most intimidating singles stars, while Horne took on the role as his manager. Following his five year stint with WWE, Sir Mo would eventually take his talents to the independent wrestling scene, where he competed in promotions such as Power Pro Wrestling and Music City Wrestling.

