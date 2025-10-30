Update On The Status Of Bandido Following Apparent Injury At AEW Collision Taping

Current ROH World and AEW Tag Team Champion Bandido has been one of the most active wrestlers of 2025, which has naturally led to him becoming a little bit banged up over the past few weeks. He seemingly suffered a shoulder injury during a match with Hechicero in CMLL, but that hasn't slowed him down despite reportedly taking another nasty bump on that same shoulder during a recent taping of "AEW Collision" where he was wrestling Mascara Dorada. Dave Meltzer touched on this apparent injury during a recent episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio," stating that while he doesn't know if Bandido is selling the injury for dramatic effect, he has been told that Bandido might genuinely be injured for real this time around.

"I don't know if this is legit or not, Bandido does a dive and hurts his shoulder and works the rest of the match with one arm. But since he's been doing the shoulder thing and working matches with one arm, I'm going under the presumption that it's a work, but I mean a couple of people who watched it, they were all under the impression that he really hurt his arm, but that's the arm he's been selling for weeks now."

If Bandido's injury isn't as serious as it originally looked, he will have to get himself ready for another big title defense as he will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships alongside Brody King against FTR at Full Gear on November 22. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler earned their shot on the Fright Night edition of "AEW Dynamite" by defeating Jetspeed, The Young Bucks, and the Jurassic Express in a four-way match, and will want revenge on the champions for pinning them at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in August.

