Wrestling Gear Designer Appears To Be Making Something New For Ex-WWE Star Dakota Kai

Former WWE Women's Tag Champion Dakota Kai was released from the company in April, among others. The former Damage CTRL member has been fairly quiet since then, outside of an initial response to her release. She hasn't wrestled since her last bout for WWE, which took place in March on an episode of "WWE Main Event." However, a story on Instagram might shed some light on her future.

According to an Instagram story from Wicked Lester Clothing, the wrestling gear designer is hard at work on some kind of outfit for Kai, sharing a video of chiffon pink material, and other athletic material.

"Under construction for @Iamkingkota," Wicked Lester Clothing wrote, tagging the former WWE NXT Women's Tag Champion in the post. Wicked Lester has made gear for the likes of Shotzi Blackheart, Rhea Ripley, and other stars. Her most recent Instagram post even hyped up gear she hand-painted for Ivy Nile.

There is no word on what Kai's next move is, but based on the gear material, she is not done with wrestling. Kai had a long career on the independent scene as Evie before joining WWE in 2016, including work in promotions like Shimmer and World Wonder Ring Stardom, where she was the Artist of Stardom Champion alongside Hiroyo Matsumoto and Kellie Skater, the Stardom equivalent of a trios championship. April was not Kai's first release from WWE, as she was initially released in 2022, following the expiration of her contract, but was brought back just months later.