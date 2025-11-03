Why Kurt Angle Is Excited For WWE To Potentially Buy TNA Wrestling's Video Library

Kurt Angle is one of the few wrestlers who can boast about the fact that he has been inducted into both the WWE and TNA Hall of Fames. The Olympic Gold Medalist was actually inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame before the WWE Hall of Fame, with TNA inducting him in 2013 while WWE inducted him in 2017. That might surprise some WWE fans as they might not be aware of how much of an impact (pun not intended) Angle had during his TNA run, which is why he admitted on a recent episode of "The Ariel Helwani Show" that in the midst of the current partnership between the companies, he wants WWE to buy TNA's video library.

"I never thought in a million years that TNA would be involved with WWE. It gives me hope because I will tell you this, a lot of WWE fans didn't watch TNA, and now that WWE and TNA are kind of merging together a little bit...I want WWE to buy TNA's library because then the WWE fans will see my TNA career. You have to remember I had 11 years in TNA, I only had eight in WWE, so I had more of a career in TNA than I did in WWE, and I'm hoping that eventually they do buy the library." When asked why he wants this to happen, Angle's answer was very simple. "I had a better career...I had better matches, and that's hard for me to say because I had some really great ones in WWE. But I came into my own."

Angle explained that most wrestlers hit their prime years after around seven years in the business, which for him was right around the time he was leaving WWE to join TNA in 2006. Combine that with the different wrestlers he got to face such as Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, Sting, and Bobby Roode, Angle believes that his TNA career is a true representation of what he could do when he was at his best.

Please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.