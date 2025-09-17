Kurt Angle Contrasts Working In WWE Vs. Time With TNA

WWE legend Kurt Angle has discussed the differences in working in TNA and WWE, and how he enjoyed working at the former as much as the latter.

Angle made his mark in pro wrestling in WWE, but truly came into his own in TNA, where many argue that he had some of the best matches of his Hall of Fame career. In a recent conversation with The Undertaker on the "Six Feet Under" podcast, Angle explained how TNA gave him more freedom.

"I'm gonna be honest with you, I had the time of my life in TNA. I really did," he began. "We just had so much more freedom to do whatever we wanted to, whatever promos we wanted."

Angle drew parallels between WWE and TNA, suggesting that the latter offered wrestlers an opportunity to be more creative. However, he also enjoyed the process in WWE, where he was given various ideas, be it promos or moves in the ring.

"Now, don't get me wrong, I liked the organization at WWE. I loved it. I loved having my promos written for me. All I had to do was memorize them, go out there and do it. But this, at TNA, you had to get creative. You had to come up with words to say, and you had to go out there and have different ideas in your wrestling matches. You didn't have agents, you know, like you did in WWE, so it was a lot different, but you were able to come up with your own creativeness. And I didn't mind that. I'm not gonna lie to you, I did like the WWE better, because I like when you have agents telling you good ideas for your finishes, and you have writers doing the writing for you. But it was different for me, and I did enjoy it."

Angle's first run in WWE lasted six-and-a-half years, followed by an 11-year stint in TNA, before returning to WWE for his final retirement stint, which lasted a year-and-a-half.