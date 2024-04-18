WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Looks Back On His TNA Run

For most people, Kurt Angle will forever be remembered as a top star for WWE during the mid-2000s, where he rubbed shoulders with fellow Hall of Famers such as Shawn Michaels, Steve Austin, The Rock, and countless others. Oddly enough, however, Angle spent the bulk of his wrestling career outside of WWE, spending only eight years working there, in contrast to the 11 years he spent in TNA Wrestling, where he worked from 2005 to 2016.

Angle has never been shy about how much he enjoyed his time in TNA, where he won the TNA World Heavyweight Championship six times, became the second-ever TNA Triple Crown Champion, and entered the TNA Hall of Fame in 2013. And as he revealed on last Friday's "Busted Open Radio," Angle prefers his TNA tenure in several ways.

"I consider my work in TNA better than my work in WWE as well. And the reason is I kind of came into my own. I was really...I started out in pro wrestling, I only trained for 7 months before I went on television. That's a very short period of time. And I was getting better and better. My first two years I was in the ring, I was following the wrestler that would talk me through the matches.

"I started getting better and better, and I became this great follower that I could start leading matches. I'd say I became my best about 7 years into the business, and that's when I went to TNA. I had some great matches with AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Sting, Jeff Jarrett, Abyss, Bobby Roode; a lot of great talents that I got to work with that I was very honored to go up against them in TNA. And I'm very proud of the career I had."

