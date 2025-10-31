Former WWE Star Braun Strowman Excited To Show The World Adam Scherr

Braun Strowman has discussed his new TV show and how he would like to showcase a different side of himself with it.

Strowman is set to star in a new food show called "Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman," where he travels across America and samples its various foods. In an interview with "Battleground Podcast," he explained what he hopes to bring out with his new show.

"So, what I like to say about it, everyone in the world knows Braun, knows Braun Strowman, they've seen Braun Strowman, the character that I've played for a quarter of my life on WWE. This is the first time in my life I have a massive platform where I get to be Adam Scherr. So now you're going to get to see the man behind the monster," he said. "While it's still everything on the menu with Braun Strowman, it is unscripted. I am as raw and as real as I possibly can be."

Strowman stated that the new show allows him to show a more compassionate side, in contrast to the monster that he portrayed on screen in WWE.

"There are still elements of Braun in there, because Braun was just a cranked-up version of Adam, but still dumbed down to a degree. I always joked that if WWE ever just let me be Adam, I would rule the world. But we all played a part in the play, and I think I did a damn good job at it. I like to think I changed what it means to be the big man in the business," he added. "I'm very successful at 'fee-fi-fo-fuming,' I also like to show that I'm compassionate, articulate, loving, pretty intelligent — maybe not the smartest cow in the barn, but the biggest. But then, everything else in between, man, it's so much fun."

The former WWE star stated that this new role is one of the few things that he has been able to do after his WWE exit, highlighting how the schedule in WWE restricted him from doing such projects.