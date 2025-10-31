Former Karrion Kross Reunites With Indie Stars Who Might Have Been In WWE's Wyatt Six

Almost two weeks ago, Killer Kross released a video on his YouTube account where he addressed his WWE exit and his feelings about the pro wrestling industry. During the clip, Kross reunited with The Righteous backstage at an event, where Dutch and Vincent shared their experiences working with him. Vincent of The Righteous expressed that he's always had a passion for pro wrestling and horror movies, and recalled an idea Bray Wyatt once had that included The Righteous.

"I had tried to figure out how to take my passion of horror films and movies, and bring it into my profession as a professional wrestler," he said. "There was always that vision that Bray Wyatt – God rest his soul – that [he] had for myself, Dutch, and Kross as being an extension of the Wyatt Six on different brands."

Vincent suggested that The Righteous and Killer Kross will do something together, and expressed how they all have the same ideals about wrestling and how important production and entrances are.

"I think now, that we're available, and we're in this pool now all together and we can see the potential rise and come together moment," Vincent continued. "The best part of it, to me, is: when, or where, and how."