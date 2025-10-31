Former Karrion Kross Reunites With Indie Stars Who Might Have Been In WWE's Wyatt Six
Almost two weeks ago, Killer Kross released a video on his YouTube account where he addressed his WWE exit and his feelings about the pro wrestling industry. During the clip, Kross reunited with The Righteous backstage at an event, where Dutch and Vincent shared their experiences working with him. Vincent of The Righteous expressed that he's always had a passion for pro wrestling and horror movies, and recalled an idea Bray Wyatt once had that included The Righteous.
"I had tried to figure out how to take my passion of horror films and movies, and bring it into my profession as a professional wrestler," he said. "There was always that vision that Bray Wyatt – God rest his soul – that [he] had for myself, Dutch, and Kross as being an extension of the Wyatt Six on different brands."
Vincent suggested that The Righteous and Killer Kross will do something together, and expressed how they all have the same ideals about wrestling and how important production and entrances are.
"I think now, that we're available, and we're in this pool now all together and we can see the potential rise and come together moment," Vincent continued. "The best part of it, to me, is: when, or where, and how."
Killer Kross claims that he's always gotten along with The Righteous
Killer Kross and The Righteous have been friends for a while outside of wrestling, and according to Kross, he got along with Dutch and Vincent almost immediately.
"Same sense of humor: dark. We just click, we just get along," Kross said. "We've all wanted to do something big together for a long time. There was a horror movie concept that I had back in 2022 that I was really interested in filming independently."
Kross added that the story involved his wrestling character getting married to the character played by his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux, but that he never finished writing the feature. He did produce a trailer for it, and Kross seemed to suggest that The Righteous will be a part of it, if the project ever gets off the ground.
"What Kross is doing with his videos, going down to his music, to his look, doing every little thing? He really, really puts his heart and soul into this business, into his character, and that's what makes him stand out," Dutch said backstage at a show. To Dutch, wrestling is a creative outlet, and he believes Kross shares this mindset while also checking all the boxes of the ideal wrestler.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Killer Kross' YouTube account and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.