Nathan Frazer Wishes Trainer And Former WWE Champion A Speedy Recovery

On his path to defeating Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel, Seth Rollins injured his shoulder while executing a coast-to-coast headbutt on "The American Nightmare." As such, the now-former WWE World Heavyweight Champion is expected to be out of action for six months following his surgery. While appearing on "No-Contest Wrestling" podcast, "WWE SmackDown" star Nathan Frazer weighed in on the recent development.

"I wish him a very speedy recovery in this what seems to be a shoulder injury," Frazer said, alluding to the ruse that involved Rollins faking a knee injury to successfully cash-in his Money in the Bank contract at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Unlike his knee injury, the damage to Rollins' shoulder is said to be legitimate, with WWE later stripping him of the World Heavyweight Championship.

According to Frazer, his relationship with Rollins extends back to 2018, when the UK native began his in-ring training at the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy, run by Rollins and Marek Brave. At the time, Frazer was two years deep into a soccer scholarship at Tennessee Wesleyan University. After receiving money from his parents and getting accepted to train at Black and Brave, Frazer then headed to Davenport, Iowa over the summer.

"It was a crazy experience because [Rollins] was really, really present for those three months that I was training," Frazer recalled. "I think he only missed one or two training sessions because of birthdays or he was away on a European tour, but he was very present and I got to build a rapport and a relationship with him. I got to come back every summer break from college. I would just come back and spend time at the school and just train and wrestle in the Midwest as well and build my connections there."

While Rollins is currently sitting on the sidelines, Frazer is confident that their path will cross once again, this time for a match on WWE's main roster that Frazer foresees as "cinema."

