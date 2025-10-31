Report Details Impending Retirement Of Luchador El Hijo Del Santo

Legendary luchador El Hijo del Santo is quickly headed toward retirement, and a new report offered details about the icon's final match. Dave Meltzer wrote about Santo's farewell match in the latest edition of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" on Friday.

The 63 year old's career began when he inherited his father's name and debuted in October 1982. His final match will take place on December 13, the same day as John Cena's retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event, at Los Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico, according to Meltzer. He noted the 26,000-seat arena was WWE's home base in Mexico City from 2006 to 2011, and the location also played host to El Santo's legendary feud against Bobby Lee in the 1970s. Meltzer said that Santo has said he will never wrestle again following the December 13 show, but will continue to make appearances.

Meltzer also noted that Santo has already headlined two shows billed as his "final show" in Mexico City, including one last September and another in April of this year. The luchador is set to have his final European shows on Friday and Saturday in London, England. He will also appear in Guadalupe, Guadalajara, and in Ciudad Juarez, the latter just days before his final match in Mexico City.

Santo, Alberto El Patron, LA Park, and Santo's son, Santo Jr., are set to headline the Los Palacio de los Deportes show against Dr. Wagner Jr., El Hijo del Fishman, El Texano Jr., and Angelo Blanco Jr. The show will also feature a number of other names, according to Meltzer, including Galeno del Mal, Microman, Faby Apache, and Pimpinela Escarlata. El Patron's appearance on the show is up in the air, as he is working on a reality TV show that he'll appear on until he's eliminated.