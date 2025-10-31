Backstage Report On Billy Gunn's AEW Status Following Injury News

The Acclaimed's reunification arc on AEW programming has been convoluted, but in the midst of Max Caster and Anthony Bowens' ongoing tensions and resolutions is a missing figure. Billy Gunn has notably been kept at an arm's distance from The Acclaimed's ongoing storyline, despite being a significant third actor in the stable's heyday, and, according to backstage reports, seems to be absent not due to injury troubles, but booking ones.

Despite early reports pinning Gunn's absence on a back injury, a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter has since debunked that theory. The former World Trio's Champion's team has come forth to clarify that the currently-circulating back injury news is outdated, and that Gunn is "fine." Gunn's injury reportedly does not impact his ability to wrestle or train, and is nothing more than an inconvenience that causes soreness after harsh training.

With the injury theory disproven, Gunn's absence seems to have its roots in AEW creative. Gunn's disappearance has coincided with the appearance of former WCW talent and current AEW producer Jerry Lynn's emergence into The Acclaimed's storyline, with Lynn guiding the tense Caster and Bowens during their reunification arc. Why exactly AEW is hesitant to place Gunn on its television programs remains unclear, but it does not seem that AEW is keen on bringing the former World Trios Champion back on broadcast any time soon.

Gunn was last featured on AEW programming back on the August 23 episode of "AEW Collision," where he intervened in between boiling-over tensions between Caster and Bowens. Gunn's last televised match for AEW took place at Double or Nothing 2024, where he and The Acclaimed took a victory over Cage of Agony. Gunn, however, has been active on the independent scene, with his October 25 match in Thunder Mountain Wrestling seeing him take a tag team victory.