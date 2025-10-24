Health Update On AEW Star Billy Gunn

Manager and trios partner of the once unstoppable tag team The Acclaimed, "Daddy A**" Billy Gunn, hasn't been seen much on AEW programming as of late. In this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, reports were given regarding why.

According to the publication, the former World Trios Champion appears to be dealing with two fractures in his back. The expected timeline for Gunn's return to television remains uncertain as of this writing. Before stepping away, Gunn was managing a solo Anthony Bowens, who reinvented himself as a "Five Tool Player" following the disbandment of the Acclaimed at "AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage" earlier this year. Gunn was unimpressed with Bowens lashing out physically at their former ally, Max Caster. However, after some back-and-forth tiffs with his former tag team partner, Bowens and the "Best Wrestler Alive" are back to their winning ways as a tag team, temporarily, as the former AEW World Tag Team Champions retrieved two back-to-back victories, with their most recent win at "AEW Collision: Homecoming" earlier this month.

In real life, the Hall of Famer's son, Colten, injured his knee during a tag team bout with his brother, Austin, this past July on an episode of "Collision." The Gunns were initially off AEW television programming from September 2024 to February of this year, with one of the brothers being injured, then were absent from the company for several months after due to non-related injury. Austin, Juice Robinson, and the newly signed Ace Austin remain active members of the Bang Bang Gang, while their leader, Jay White, continues on the road to recovery from multiple injuries.