Injured AEW Star Jay White Returns To Social Media After 7 Months With One-Word Post

While he remains absent from AEW television, "Switchblade" Jay White has also been silent on social media, especially X. The latter changed when White returned to his timeline with a new one-word post.

"Ready?" he wrote on Thursday afternoon, with over 600 comments coming in the hours following. Most of the replies expressed excitement for what White's post could mean, whether that be a comeback to in-ring action or something else.

White's last post on X came in July, when he replied to a fan calling for him to win a singles championship in AEW with a winking gif. Before that, he hadn't been active on the platform since March.

Ready? — Switchblade Jay White (@JayWhiteNZ) October 16, 2025

White has also been sidelined from action since March 2025, when he last wrestled Kevin Knight on "AEW Collision." Sometime after, White reportedly sustained a hand injury that would require surgery. Months later, reports indicated that White was also battling a shoulder injury, though it was unclear as to whether he'd undergo surgery for that as well.

Prior to hurting his hand, White was slated to compete in the 2025 Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. After a storyline attack at the hands of the Death Riders signaled White's exit from television, however, Knight took his place and faced Will Ospreay in the opening round.

Under the AEW-ROH banner, Knight is a former AEW World Trios and ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion. His tag partner Juice Robinson returned to the ring in July 2025 after being sidelined with an injury of his own.