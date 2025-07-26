Switchblade Jay White Injury Situation In AEW Reportedly Looking Worse Not Better

For those wondering the health status of Bang Bang Gang leader Jay White, following his absence in late March, we hate to be the bearer of bad news. While many are hopeful that the "Switchblade" will be back on their television sets soon, expect the opposite, according to new reports from Fightful Select.

When speaking to sources close to the situation, Fightful announced that not only is White out of action with a hand injury, which was publicly noted by the first-ever NJPW Grand Slam Champion after his match with Kevin Knight on March 29, but he's also dealing with a shoulder injury. No confirmation was mentioned on whether White will proceed with the surgery, as he's weighing his options on the matter as of this report. If he does go through with the surgery, expect the former AEW World Trios and ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion to be out of action for the rest of the year.

During his last appearance on "AEW Collison" in early April, White fired a verbal warning shot toward Jon Moxley and his Death Riders, who cost him what could have been a triumphant run in this year's Owen Hart Cup Tournament. White informed his targets to best believe that when he returns, he won't miss his opportunity to seize retribution: "Moxley, Death Riders, you have not taken me out, you have given me a gift. You have given me time to plain and prepare. And when you see my face again, Moxley and the Death Riders, you will regret ever thinking about the 'Switchblade' because...I quite often enjoy reminding people who I am, and what I've done. But I think it's time to remind myself. I am the 'Switchblade.' I am a cut above, and ain't nobody got what I got."