Dave Meltzer Offers Injury Updates On AEW Stars

This past Saturday on "AEW Collision," the newest member of the Bang Bang Gang was introduced when Ace Austin officially joined the faction. With both Jay White and Colten Gunn out of action due to injury, Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn have been in desperate need for backup, leading them to recruit Ace with the "Switchblade's" blessing. Following the announcement of Austin's involvement with the Bang Bang Gang, Dave Meltzer provided an update on White and Colten Gunn's injury status and how long the new edition of the group will last on the "Wrestling Observer Radio."

"Until Jay White comes back, which is not imminent or anything like that and Colten which is probably several months away as well."

White has been sidelined since March after having suffered both a hand and shoulder injury this year. Initially, it seemed like the 32-year-old would be able to return to TV over the summer, but with both injuries seeming to be more serious than expected, White looks to be out for the remainder of the year while he reportedly underwent surgery.

Colten hurt his knee this past July on "Collision" in his first match in five months, with The Gunns seemingly being unable to avoid the injury bug this year. The pair were initially off television from September 2024 to February with one of the brothers being injured, and then were absent from AEW for several months due to non-injury related reasons. This time, instead of not featuring Austin on TV due to Colten's injury, AEW has seemingly opted to keep him aligned with the Bang Bang Gang while his brother recovers.

