Jeff Jarrett Comments On Vince McMahon's Eulogy For WWE HOFer Hulk Hogan

Two of the most interconnected forces within professional wrestling history are Vince McMahon and the late Hulk Hogan. McMahon made Hogan his top star in the then-WWF throughout the 1980s and even when Hogan made the jump to WCW, the pair never truly had a falling out, with Hogan refusing to speak against McMahon during the infamous steroid trial of 1992.

After Hogan's passing at the age of 71 in July 2025, McMahon made a rare public appearance to attend, and speak, at Hogan's memorial. On an episode of his "My World" podcast, Jeff Jarrett said that McMahon spoke about how Hogan didn't "let his foot off the gas" when it came to work and travel.

"Vince shared this at the memorial about how hard a worker Hogan was," Jarrett said. "I had to really think that through and... I won't call out names, but there's people now that [work] limited dates, you know, this and that, Hogan sacrificed his hips and his knees and his family and all that kind of stuff. But, he did it. He went to work and the business paid him well for decades, but he's the one who made the conscious decision to go to work all those shots, all those dates."

Jarrett's co-host, wrestling podcaster Conrad Thompson, also previously said that McMahon gave a nice speech at the memorial. The former chairman of WWE broke his social media silence, after going mostly dark following the civil lawsuit filed against him by former WWE employee Janel Grant, to comment on Hogan's passing after it happened.

McMahon wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that Hogan was the greatest WWE star of all time. He called him a trailblazer who had "unbridled thirst for success."

