Podcaster Conrad Thompson Describes Scenes Of Funeral For WWE HOFer Hulk Hogan

WWE Hall of Famer and professional wrestling icon Hulk Hogan has finally been put to rest, but even in death, "The Immortal One" is leaving an impact. Podcaster Conrad Thompson, known as the mind behind the professional wrestling convention Starrcast, recently spoke about his "surreal" experience at Hogan's funeral.

Thompson recalled Hogan's funeral with Jim Ross on the August 7 episode of "Grilling JR." The funeral, which was circulated through digital invite only, was reportedly a highly guarded event, with heavy police presence, two check-in processes, and predetermined seating. According to Thompson, the event seemed to be for only industry figures, as media was barred from attending.

"When I say "kind of surreal," I mean, like, I'm seated next to Jeff and Karen Jarrett. Right in front of me is Matt Riddle and his wife, right behind me Dory and Marti Funk," Thompson recalled. "Just past Jeff is Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman. Behind him is Kevin Owens, next to him is Bill Alfonso. It's like, I just walked into, like, the "Star Wars" bar!"

Ross inquired about the presence of Vince McMahon, who broke his social media silence to issue his condolences after Hogan's passing. Thompson described McMahon as a speaker who "[knew] how to captivate an audience."

"It was kind of funny — and I'm sure he meant it to be funny — but Triple H comes up ... he says something along the lines of: "You'd think by now I would've learned not to follow Vince McMahon," and everybody laughed," Thompson finished. "He gave a really nice speech."

Funerals aren't easy, but Hogan's was reportedly a highly emotional event, with Thompson recalling strong displays of grief from figures like NBA figure Dennis Rodman and Jimmy Hart.

Hogan passed away in July from cardiac arrest. He was 71 years old.