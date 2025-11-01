New Stipulation Added To WWE SNME World Title Match On Go-Home WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes will be at further risk of losing his Undisputed WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at this weekend's Saturday Night's Main Event, after a new stipulation was added during the contract signing in the main event of "WWE SmackDown."

McIntyre has been pursuing Rhodes, and more specifically the title he is holding, for the past few months after sidelining him with an attack following his title victory at SummerSlam.

He failed in his initial shot at the title at Wrestlepalooza, and Jacob Fatu was mysteriously attacked backstage ahead of a number one contendership bout between them, clearing the field for him to get his second opportunity; Rhodes didn't take well to the idea that McIntyre had attacked Fatu for a short cut, so rushed into making a title bout between them on the night. But that wound up coming to an end via disqualification when Rhodes struck McIntyre across the face with the title belt.

Thus, their full rematch for the title was made for this Saturday, and they were due to sign the contract for that bout during "SmackDown." Rhodes signed the contract in an attempt to get it out of the way, but McIntyre said that he would not agree to the terms stipulated. He said that he wanted a guarantee that he could not be robbed of the title in the event of another indecisive finish, goading Rhodes into accepting that if he was to get disqualified or counted out in the incumbent match, then he will lose the title.