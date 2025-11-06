John Cena Turned Down Rapping With Former Hit Row Member

Early in his career, as the Doctor of Thuganomics, John Cena reinvented himself and quickly became one of the most popular stars in WWE. His gimmick worked because it blended Cena's wrestling ability and love for hip hop, with the performer going as far as releasing a 2005 album, titled "You Can't See Me." However, Cena hasn't done much rapping in public since, and when given an opportunity to hop on the mic with former WWE star Top Dolla, he interestingly turned him down.

During an interview on "SHAK Wrestling," Top Dolla was asked to rank five wrestlers who have tried their hand at rapping, and when Cena's name came up, he recalled the aforementioned story. "Oh, John Cena! I mean, you can't argue with the career that he's had. But John Cena himself told me that he couldn't rap with me, and that ... he would be doing a disservice to himself if he tried," he claimed. "I asked John to get on a song with me when I was still in WWE. He was like, 'Bro, I can't.' He's like, 'I can't do that anymore. It would be a disservice.'"

Top Dolla further clarified that he tried to get Cena on a song with the entire Hit Row stable at the time, but the veteran maintained that he simply wouldn't be able to keep up with them at this stage of his life and career. Despite this, Top Dolla still firmly ranked Cena as the number two on his list, placing himself at the number one spot before he was even presented with the five wrestler-rappers.

