Candice LeRae Reportedly Training For New Role Within WWE

After competing inside the squared circle for 22 years, WWE star Candice LeRae looks to be transitioning into a new role outside of the ring for the foreseeable future.

According to Dave Meltzer in a recent edition of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," LeRae has begun training as a backstage producer and has already started to produce matches for "WWE Main Event." Over the past year, the former WWE Women's Speed Champion has mostly been seen as the manager for her husband, Johnny Gargano in his #DIY tag team with Tommaso Ciampa. However, she has struggled to be featured on the promotion's weekly television as of late, having just five matches on "WWE SmackDown" throughout 2025.

LeRae now joins a long list of former WWE stars who turned to producing in recent years, with talent such as Molly Holly, Robert Roode and Shane Helms all behind some of the most high profile matches fans see on TV today. Before taking on a backstage position, LeRae had been competing on non-televised "WWE NXT" events throughout October and had occasionally been featured on "Main Event" during the summer. She also had the opportunity to compete on some of WWE's biggest Premium Live Events of the year, including the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber and Evolution.

Going forward, it remains to be seen if LeRae will begin producing matches for the main roster immediately after her training, or if she will return to her roots in "NXT" first to help the next generation of WWE talent.