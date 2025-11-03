Mickie James Says Husband Nick Aldis Rivals This WWE Personality As All-Time Best GM

Since Nick Aldis took over as the General Manager of "WWE SmackDown" in 2023, wrestling fans have applauded his work in the role, as many feel his bold personality brought a fresh voice to the blue brand. After two years, Aldis has already begun to be considered one of the better General Managers of all time, and according to his wife and former WWE star Mickie James, he possibly rivals one of the best authority figures in "SmackDown" history.

"I think he's owned it and he's so good," James said in an interview with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight." "He might rival a Teddy Long. He might as the greatest GM of all time in my humble opinion."

After suggesting that Aldis and "WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce should captain the teams for Survivor Series this year, James also spoke about the possibility of both men stepping back in the ring, and revealed if her husband is close to hanging up his boots for good.

"In the back of your mind, you know both of them can go at any given moment," James stated. "He's far from done, and I would pray for the perfect opportunity and story or whatever, but I think that if he's ever given an opportunity to put on his boots and get out in that ring, I know it would be a dream come true for him, obviously ... I don't think you get into this business without dreaming of a WrestleMania moment."

James continued by reflecting on her husband's time inside the squared circle, stating that capturing the ten pounds of gold in NWA was the highlight of his career because it was arguably the best content the promotion produced in years and allowed Aldis to truly be himself in the industry.

