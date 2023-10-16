Mickie James Shares Heartfelt Reaction To Husband Nick Aldis' WWE SmackDown Debut

The latest episode of "WWE SmackDown" saw the debut of a new General Manager — former Impact Wrestling and NWA star Nick Aldis. In addition to his wrestling accolades, Aldis can boast of being married to former WWE star and "Busted Open Radio" co-host Mickie James. Following Aldis' appearance on Friday, James posted an emotional message on Facebook, summing up her thoughts on the debut.

"To say I am proud of my husband, my love, is an understatement," James wrote. "Baby, you have worked so long and so hard for this moment. A moment you have dreamed of since you were 13 [years] old. A moment we both prayed for [and] one we thought may never come."

Despite only being 36 years old, Aldis has spent nearly 20 years in the wrestling industry. Prior to Friday, he had never made it to WWE television, despite holding prominent positions in a number of other major promotions over the years.

"I know your love and passion for this industry," James continued. "I know how bad you wanted it. And I know you are going to knock it out [of] the park no matter what. You deserve this so much!"

Friday's "SmackDown" saw previous authority figure Adam Pearce named the General Manager of "WWE Raw," while Aldis will take over the duties on the blue brand. Aldis had previously been working part-time in WWE as a producer while also continuing to take independent bookings as a wrestler. Rather than working on a trial basis, Aldis is now said to be fully signed on with WWE, as indicated by this new onscreen role.