The Former WWE Champion Who Would Steal Steak From Triple H & Vince McMahon

The catering situation backstage at WWE shows has become notorious for two things over the years: wrestlers not wanting to get stuck "hanging out in catering" without much to do creatively, and its overabundance of food, with everything from a handful of healthy items to all-you-can-eat desserts. That sounds a bit counterintuitive for a roster full of premier athletes who want to look great on camera and need to feel great to perform adequately in the ring, lest they get left behind by those who are doing a better job of taking care of themselves. So, if the potential gluttony of the offerings in catering is too difficult to resist, how might a superstar mitigate that temptation? Well, if you're former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, you simply bring your own steak—or you steal one from your bosses.

Appearing on TMZ's "Inside the Ring," in a very food-centric interview to promote his new show, "Everything On the Menu," Strowman was asked how WWE catering compares to eating out on the road, as he is doing in a show which literally features him doing just as the title says and ordering everything on the menu. "If you go back there," he said, "catering's overwhelming. [There's] so much food. Like, I can't even imagine what the bill is every week. It's hard staying away from the sweets table. They always have this giant buffet of cakes and everything else."

Discussing some of the healthier items offered, Strowman, who was released in May, mentioned grilled chicken but added that he'd sometimes come up with an alternative plan. "I'm such a snob and the beef king that I am, I usually either bring in a steak to have them cook or I would steal one of Vince [McMahon's] or one of Triple H's steaks," he said. In reality, maybe it wasn't so much "thievery" of the higher-ups specially-requested meals as it was simply a favor from the chef on duty. "'Hey, chef. You got an extra steak back there?'" Strowman recalled inquiring. "And he'd be like 'Yeah, I got you, Braun.'"

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Inside the Ring" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.