Former WWE Women's Champ Mickie James Reflects On Road To TNA Wrestling Hall Of Fame

Before she was a WWE Women's Champion, Mickie James got her start in TNA and even appeared on the first-ever edition of the company's weekly pay-per-view in 2002, where she took part in a lingerie battle royal. Over 20 years later, James was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame over Bound for Glory weekend. The star recently sat down on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" to talk with the host about her career. She said it was "crazy" to even call herself a Hall of Famer and said that TNA was always about giving its women's division, or the Knockouts, a chance.

"It feels amazing. It's like, I'm super humbled," she said. "I think it's like, you spend your whole career trying to be humble and all that other stuff and it's like the one night you can kind of like pat yourself on the back. But it's super uncomfortable to do it. But still, it's always incredible I think when you're recognized for your contributions to the company or any business. For TNA to do that for me, I was incredibly honored."

James, who first wrestled in the company as Alexis Laree, said that at the time of her debut, she was still young and new in the business and there weren't many women training to become wrestlers. She said despite knowing she was being called one of the better women wrestling at the time, she had so much more to learn, and now knows how green she was back then.