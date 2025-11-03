Former WWE Women's Champ Mickie James Reflects On Road To TNA Wrestling Hall Of Fame
Before she was a WWE Women's Champion, Mickie James got her start in TNA and even appeared on the first-ever edition of the company's weekly pay-per-view in 2002, where she took part in a lingerie battle royal. Over 20 years later, James was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame over Bound for Glory weekend. The star recently sat down on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" to talk with the host about her career. She said it was "crazy" to even call herself a Hall of Famer and said that TNA was always about giving its women's division, or the Knockouts, a chance.
"It feels amazing. It's like, I'm super humbled," she said. "I think it's like, you spend your whole career trying to be humble and all that other stuff and it's like the one night you can kind of like pat yourself on the back. But it's super uncomfortable to do it. But still, it's always incredible I think when you're recognized for your contributions to the company or any business. For TNA to do that for me, I was incredibly honored."
James, who first wrestled in the company as Alexis Laree, said that at the time of her debut, she was still young and new in the business and there weren't many women training to become wrestlers. She said despite knowing she was being called one of the better women wrestling at the time, she had so much more to learn, and now knows how green she was back then.
James Reflects on TNA Debut
James debuted in the lingerie battle royal in June 2002 in Huntsville, Alabama in front of around 3,000 people. It was Taylor Vaughn to emerge victorious to become the first "Miss TNA," and in addition to James, ECW legend Francine was also in the match. Looking back, James said she was just excited to get the opportunity.
"I could go out there and it's going to be on pay-per-view and it's this young, upstart company and everybody's excited about it," she said. "Especially as an independent performer and you're making nothing. That exposure, what that could do for you, but also, the opportunity to have another place, another place hopefully for us all to go and grow. You could already feel in the building that there was so much excitement and love behind it. It was crazy, but I had no idea what I was doing."
She acknowledged it was crazy that her debut was in a lingerie battle royal, but said it was a sign of the times. Despite the match type, James said she was just trying to be what she thought what the most awesome female wrestler at the time could be.
"I went through so many phases," she said. "For that... it was lingerie, I was like, 'Okay, what can I wear cute, and lingerie, sexy, but also wrestle, and I want to be a serious wrestler out there and show that I can be a real wrestler. I didn't know who I was. I was trying to figure that out."
