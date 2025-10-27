Mickie James Opens Up About TNA Hall Of Fame Induction At Bound For Glory

Former WWE star Mickie James has shared her experience of being inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame.

James was inducted into the Hall of Fame by Lisa Marie Varon, aka WWE star Victoria, and she said that the Hall of Fame weekend — which happened during TNA's Bound for Glory — was a surreal moment for her. During her appearance on "Busted Open," James said the Hall of Fame was doubly special because her son Donovan was there to witness it.

"It was surreal. I mean, it was a whirlwind, first of all, because I flew in that day, we had a concert the night before, and so Donovan and I flew in, he was with me, so it was really cool for him to be there and see all of it. I think that he's still, he's been around it for so long, he really doesn't grasp, you know, what it is or that it's, him to see me get honored that night and to be there was cool for us, you know, maybe a little understanding of like, 'Oh yeah, mom's kind of cool sometimes, right?' But it was just surreal, man," she said. "It was a whirlwind, it was busy, and then we'd get out there, and then Lisa, Lisa was the best, the best. But then to go, just go out there, and then to see it, and then the show was awesome, you know, and then, yeah, once it was over, once you come back through the curtain, that's when I could like sit down and breathe."

James was inducted alongside the tag team duo of Velvet Sky and Angelina Love as part of the Class of 2025 of the TNA Hall of Fame.