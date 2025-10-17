Ex-WWE Star Mickie James Issues Statement After Being Inducted Into TNA Hall Of Fame

Mickie James, the latest entrant into the TNA Hall of Fame, has written a touching statement thanking various people from TNA's past and present for the honor.

James was inducted into the Hall of Fame by another former WWE and TNA star, Victoria, alongside The Beautiful People's Angelina Love and Velvet Sky, as part of the class of 2025. Following the induction, which was held at Bound For Glory, James thanked a host of people, including TNA co-founder and current AEW star, Jeff Jarrett, former TNA President Dixie Carter, current TNA President Carlos Silva, TNA legend Tommy Dreamer, and the person who inducted her, Victoria. She said that the Hall of Fame was a humbling moment, and even had a message for the current TNA Knockout division.

"Standing on that stage and being welcomed into the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame was one of the most humbling and magical moments of my career," she said. "To the entire Knockouts Division — past, present, and future — you are the heart and soul of this company. You've broken barriers, told stories, and made magic every single time you stepped through those ropes. I'm so proud to stand beside you all. And finally, to the fans — you've been with me through every high, every low, every reinvention and every return. Your love, your chants, your unwavering support... it means the world. I wouldn't be here without you ❤️ This honor isn't just mine — it's ours. 🤠"

Standing on that stage and being welcomed into the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame was one of the most humbling and magical moments of my career. ❤️ Thank you to @ThisIsTNA & @RealJeffJarrett for giving a young Alexis Laree her first real opportunity & to @TNADixie for welcoming me... pic.twitter.com/EPMro3aw70 — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) October 16, 2025

James joined TNA in its first year in 2002 and had a year-long stint before switching to WWE. She made a mark in the promotion during her second run, which began in 2010, and has since had multiple stints with the company, with her last one ending in 2023. James had five Knockouts title reigns in her TNA career, tied for the third-most in the title's history behind Gail Kim and Angelina Love.