TNA To Induct This Knockouts Division Stable To Hall Of Fame At Bound For Glory 2025

Two more names have been announced for the 2025 TNA Hall of Fame, with Angelina Love and Velvet Sky of The Beautiful People set to join Mickie James in this year's class. The announcement was made official through a clip posted to the TNA Wrestling X page, showing company president Carlos Silva informing Love and Sky of the news during an interview with Tommy Dreamer.

EXCLUSIVE: TNA President @carlossilva joined @THETOMMYDREAMER's interview with @ActualALove and @VelVelHoller to surprise them with the announcement that The Beautiful People will be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame at #TNABoundForGlory! pic.twitter.com/AOMw06cz9C — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 24, 2025

The women seemed to have been taken by surprise, with both being brought to tears. They thanked Silva and expressed their gratitude for the decision, with Sky stating that it meant the world to them.

Love and Sky joined the TNA roster in 2007 as a tag team, with the duo eventually turning heel and becoming The Beautiful People. They'd later be joined by Billy Gunn (as Cute Kip), Madison Rayne, and Lacey Von Erich at different points in the group's tenure, but Love and Sky were there for the vast majority of the stable's history. The group initially broke up in 2011 but they've reunited multiple times over the last 14 years.

The induction will take place on October 12, when TNA Bound For Glory heads to the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. While it's not yet clear if anybody else will be joining the three women in this year's Hall of Fame class, the company has historically kept its annual inductions down to just a few people, often only one. Last year's inductees were Rhyno and TNA's late co-founder Bob Ryder.