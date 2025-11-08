Vince McMahon's Joke About A Deceased WWE Star Drew Backlash

Throughout his career in the wrestling business, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was never afraid to incorporate real-life events into on-screen storylines or segments, regardless if it was appropriate or not. Many believed McMahon crossed the line with turning backstage animosity into televised feuds or humiliating his own talent for entertainment purposes in the past, but one of his most controversial moments came in the later stages of his career, when he was interviewed for a documentary about one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all-time.

In 2021, A&E released an episode of "Biography: WWE Legends" on Rowdy Roddy Piper, which highlighted his triumphs and hardships both in and outside the ring, featuring appearances from stars such as Ronda Rousey and Hulk Hogan. However, in a recorded scene before his interview in the documentary, McMahon attempted to deliver a humorous segment that was perceived as being in poor taste. McMahon pretends to receive a call from Piper and asks him if it's "A little warm down there," implying that he's in hell. He also made a joke about Piper saving a spot for him, before eventually hanging up the phone and saying that "Roddy's in heaven, Roddy's not in hell."

After the episode aired on A&E, McMahon's comments in the documentary were met with a sour reaction from fans online, who thought that the playful segment was insensitive given that the documentary was purely intended to honor Piper. Ten years ago, the WWE Hall Of Famer passed away in his sleep at the age of 61 in his summer home in California. Piper's cause of death was said be cardiopulmonary arrest, which was prompted by pulmonary embolism and hypertension.