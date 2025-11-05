Female WWE LFG Winner Gets Ring Name, Enters Women's Speed Title Tournament

"WWE LFG" season two winner Dani Sekelsky will get her taste of "WWE NXT" television as she competes in the upcoming WWE Women's Speed tournament.

As announced by "NXT" on X, Sekelsky will take on Fatal Influence's Fallon Henley in the opening round of the tournament to crown a new WWE Women's Speed Champion. Sekelsky, a former NFL cheerleader, made quite an impression on Team Undertaker during season two of "LFG," so much so that WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels selected her as a co-winner alongside Shiloh Hill. During "LFG" season one, Sekelsky advanced to the semi-finals of the show as a member of Mickie James' team.

As she now transitions to the "NXT" roster, Sekelsky has taken on a new ring name, Skylar Raye. Earlier today, the United States Patent and Trademark Office revealed that WWE had filed to trademark "Skylar Raye" under goods and services, specifically for performances and media related to professional wrestling.

In recent weeks, Sekelsky has wrestled at various "NXT" live events, two of which pitted her against Thea Hail and Jaida Parker, respectively, in singles competition. Sekelsky and Henley previously shared the ring during a live event tag team match in August.

Rounding out the WWE Women's Speed Championship tournament is another first round match placing Wren Sinclair against Zaria, the ally of the former titleholder, Sol Ruca. Due to a knee injury, Ruca relinquished the title last week, with "NXT" General Manager Ava confirming that the tournament to determine the new champion would kick off tonight on "NXT."