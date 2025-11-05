Joe Hendry Gets Help In Quest For AAA Mixed Tag Titles On WWE NXT

Joe Hendry and Thea Hail will be challenging Ethan Page and Chelsea Green for their AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship at "WWE NXT Gold Rush."

In the main event of this week's "WWE NXT" the pair of Page and Green celebrated their victory on Sunday, having dethrone Mr Iguana and La Hiedra for the titles, adding a first for Green since she lost the Women's United States title and another for Page who is the currently reigning North American Champion.

They took to the ring alongside "Slaygent A" Alba Fyre, with a huge cake left in the middle of it to mark the celebration. From there, they discussed their standing as the best talents in North America and claiming to be the most iconic pairing, and Green went to say Hendry's name before being cut off by Page.

She clarified that she wanted him there so she could rub their success in his face, and Page told her to get it out of the way, so she said it. And thus, as promised, Hendry appeared – though not from the cake like many had expected. He said that he was coming for Page's title, to which the champion asked if he wanted a shot at the North American title. Hendry said that he wanted the Mixed Tag titles, with Green laughing him down and pointing out the fact he doesn't have a partner.

It was then that Thea Hail was revealed, accompanied with her own Hendry-inspired theme tune, bursting out of the cake and smothering the three of Page, Green, and Fyre in icing alongside Hendry to close the segment and the show.