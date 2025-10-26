Ethan Page Survives Day Of The Dead Match, Retains NA Title At WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

Ethan Page made his 8th successful defense of the NXT men's North American Championship Saturday at "WWE NXT" Halloween Havoc 2025, defeating AAA Latin American Champion El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. in a Day of the Dead match. Wagner Jr.'s Latin American title was not on the line, meaning he still holds that belt, but he failed to become a double champion in the second match of the premium live event taking place in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

The Day of the Dead stipulation was chosen by Wagner Jr., and he was the first to take advantage of its hardcore elements, spending the first portion of the match hitting Page with various objects (at one point dropkicking a steel chair into Page's butt). Page eventually was able to take control of the match, however, dominating the contest until he chose to disrespect Wagner Jr. by tearing at the luchador's mask, ultimately exposing the top of his head by ripping away the topmost part of the mask by the eyeholes. The move enraged Wagner, who fought back into the match and got several close near-falls, including one after hitting a coast-to-coast dropkick to a garbage can propped against Page's head, one after hitting a rana on Page off the top rope into a chair, and another after hitting a huge moonsault. Page kicked out of everything, however; Wagner Jr. wasn't so lucky, as the match ended in a three count after Page hit the Twisted Grin off the top rope through a table.

The victory extends Page's title reign, which stands at 152 days as of this writing; Page won the title from current NXT Champion Ricky Saints back in May.