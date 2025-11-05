Don Callis Comments On Conflict Within His AEW Faction: 'I Want People On The Edge'

The Don Callis Family stable is one of the biggest factions in pro wrestling today, echoing the likes of the Bullet Club and the New World Order. But as those mega-factions eventually did, The Don Callis Family has started to show cracks from within, as prominent members Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita have begun to bump heads despite being on the same side. Interestingly, though, faction mouthpiece Don Callis doesn't see this as an issue, as stated in an interview with "TMZ Sports."

"I don't want peace," Callis said. "Peace is mediocrity. Peace is laziness. Peace is complacency. I want people on the edge, and the reality is that I have allowed Takeshita to go to Japan and win the IWGP title. I was directly responsible for him being there."

He then pointed out how Takeshita specifically has an unyielding loyalty to him, and even won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship for him. On top of that, Callis emphasized that Takeshita was the first official member of his faction.

"Fans are idiots. What does a fan possibly know about being the best in the world at what you do? That's what I am. That's what Takeshita is. That's what Okada is. That's what Kyle Fletcher is," Callis added, dismissing the concern over his faction's longevity. "They're the best because they had the guts to take risks!"

He also further noted that all his faction members have genetic advantages over their foes and fans, and further slammed AEW's audience for even questioning why his faction is as large as it is.

"They can't understand it because they've never been great or even sniffed greatness themselves."

