Bully Ray Believes He Knows How WWE Can Get Fans Invested In LA Knight

LA Knight continues to be one of the most stepped-on would-be stars in WWE, according to many fans online, who have been calling for him to not just get into the world title picture but actually capture either the Undisputed WWE Champion or Heavyweight Championship. However, online fan outcry doesn't always line up with the audience reactions, but Bully Ray believes he knows how the former United States Champion can win over the fans.

"You know what LA Knight needs? A blood feud," Bully boldly proclaimed during a recent "Busted Open Radio" episode. "Get him out of the championship picture and put him in a, quote-unquote, blood feud."

The veteran further expanded on his idea by suggesting that a heel should confront Knight and accuse him of being a 'one-trick pony' and nothing more than a catch-phrase, while claiming that the fans actually aren't behind Knight and never loved him at all.

"You will immediately get the people behind him more than they are right now," he continued. "They're losing, even though they're with him in the match, it's going to be easy for fans to lose faith in him, because he seems to be there-there and he loses...They haven't had a chance to really cheer and truly get behind LA Knight for a big win."

Bully further pitched that the heel should even call back to Knight's lengthy wrestling career, which will end up inspiring fans to actually defend him instead of just chant along to his catchphrase.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.