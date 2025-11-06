Mark Briscoe Agrees To High Stakes Stipulation For AEW TNT Title Rematch

Mark Briscoe will once again be challenging for Kyle Fletcher TNT Championship as confirmed, with additional stipulations, during "AEW Dynamite."

Briscoe and Fletcher started their saga back in June last year with the latter challenging for the former's ROH World Championship, with Briscoe picking up the win on that night and also when they met in the Continental Classic in December. However, Fletcher has drawn things back to 3-2 throughout this year, most recently defeating Briscoe after almost 25 minutes to retain the TNT title at WrestleDream.

Fletcher has since tried to move on from facing Briscoe, but found that to be easier said than done on account of the tight and disputable record between the.

Don Callis then said in a promo that Briscoe would not be getting another shot, but this week Briscoe continued to push for the rematch and piqued Fletcher's attention with the challenge of a No Disqualification match for the TNT Championship at Full Gear; Callis interjected, adding that Briscoe would have to put something up in exchange. Thus, it was decided that if Briscoe was to lose again then he would be forced to join the Don Callis Family – all but confirming their title rematch at Full Gear later this month.